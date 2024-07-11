Wasted money yet still addicted to boxing, that's Dennis Hobson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dennis Hobson admits he has squandered cash promoting some boxers over the years.

But he feels his current crop of prospects, including Sheffield's Keanen Wainwright and Mason Dickinson, will bring great value to the sport.

Both fighters are on Hobson's Fightzone bill at Skate Central on Saturday.

As is debutant Mike Harrison, from Ridgeway and the highly watchable veteran Dave Allen from Conisbrough.

Today Dennis discusses his stable in his regular Q & A column in The Star.

What are you most looking forward to from your show on Saturday?

We keep putting on cracking top of the bills on Fightzone.

The last show there, Keanen against Louis Horn, was an amazing fight and hopefully Billy Pickles against Keanen Wainwright will be just as good.

It’s a Yorkshire derby, Sheffield versus Leeds, and another great fight to top the show.

We’ve also got Mason Dickinson on, who’s looking a bit special, and Mikey Harrison is making his debut and he’s got a bright future in the sport.

He’s such a bright lad and his attitude is fantastic, which is why he’s so popular.

He’s come on so much and developed as a human being, not just as a fighter.

John Fewkes (trainer) has done an absolutely fantastic job with him but you’ve got to give Mikey credit as well because he’s pushed himself and he’s a pleasure to be around.People like Mikey, and I mean this sincerely, they’re the people that keep me in the game.

You get let down when you build kids up and then they go back on their contract and their word, but genuine people like Mikey keep me in the sport, and I want to help develop him and win something meaningful. I’ve got such a good feeling about the kid.

It’s great that people can watch his journey, along with your other fighters, on Fightzone a platform where anybody can tune in and watch for free.

We’ve established the brand, people all over the world are tuning in and fighters want to appear on Fightzone.

We’re still growing but this time next year, I think we’re going to be sitting on some very exciting numbers.

We don’t cherry-pick Olympians, we organically grow talent, people like Mason and Keanen.

We’ve got heavyweight Adrian King, who is a two or three-year project but I’m excited about working with him and people like Curtis Woodhouse, his trainer.

We wasted some money on certain people we thought deserved it and they haven’t done, but we keep going because what we’re addicted to, especially me and Crumpy [Steve Crump], is the winning.

When you win something meaningful and big in boxing it’s a drug and I’m afraid we’re probably hooked.

Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois was announced recently – how do you see that one going?

I’d like to see Dubois beat Joshua because I like him and Don Charles, who looks after him.

He’s proved himself with regards to coming back from the Joe Joyce defeat but I still wonder if, mentally, he’s not as strong as Joshua. I think Joshua’s got everything ability-wise but I think he’s more manufactured than Dubois.

]Since his defeat to Andy Ruiz, Joshua’s had a few good wins but I’m still not so sure that if you put it on him, he might start to mentally unfold. At the same time, Dubois can unfold mentally too because you’ve seen that with him, but he seems to have matured a little bit on that front.

I don’t know how he’s going to handle the mental side because AJ can be quite intimidating, so it can go either way.

It’s a great fight though and I’m looking forward at some stage to getting into that mix with, hopefully, Adrian King.

It would be great to have a heavyweight at that level because that’s the only thing really, I haven’t done in my boxing career.

We’ve got a blueprint for manoeuvring kids into title positions but we just need the right commodity - we’ve got a Lewis Hamilton as a driver, that’s us as promoters, but we just need the vehicle.

So, let’s hope Adrian King is the one to do it.

Saturday's bill is live and free to watch on Fightzone.