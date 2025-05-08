Warrior Maxi Hughes follows the Dalton Smith route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Near-misses and unfinished business drive seasoned competitor and former world champion Maxi Hughes.

He’s battled setbacks, bad luck, and controversial decisions, and now he has a relentless hunger to prove himself at the highest level once more.

On May 23, he’s fighting to put himself in contention for the world title shot, which will finally lay those demons to rest.

Maxi's road to redemption leads him to Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium and a showdown with Londoner Archie Sharp.

The South Yorkshire southpaw was IBO lightweight champion from 2021–2023, successfully defending his crown against Sheffield's Ingle boxer Kid Galahad in 2022.

It was a triumphant period in his life, but it all ground to a halt.

He lost his IBO belt to George Kambosos Jr in America in July 2023, and then eight months later, was again defeated in the US, by William Zepeda Segura.

"The Kambosos loss still stings," he says.

"I genuinely believe I had him beat that night in the USA, and it’s telling he won’t even mention my name when asked about his past opponents.

"We appealed the result with the IBF, who admitted things might’ve gone differently with the proper recording. That fight took away my shot, but it made me hungrier.

"My last eliminator [v Zepeda in Las Vegas 10 months ago] was a nightmare before I even stepped in the ring.

"I got deported from Las Vegas after one hour in the country due to having the wrong visa, spent two days in Heathrow Airport, then got sent to Belfast for a US Embassy interview, passed the interview - but then the printer broke when I was getting my passport stamp, so I had to wait days more.

"I finally flew from Belfast to Dublin to Atlanta to Las Vegas, arriving on the Tuesday of fight week.

"I was totally fried - my team wanted to cancel the fight but I insisted on going ahead. I was a shell of myself in the ring, so they ended up pulling me out in the fourth round.

"It was a very frustrating experience," he said.

"I’ve come painfully close to breaking through - just inches from becoming mandatory for the WBA and IBF.

"If I’d been clearly beaten or didn’t belong at this level, maybe it would’ve been easier to accept. But I know how close I was, and that’s why I can’t let it go.

"That’s why I’ve never felt like I’ve had my true shot. I want my chance when I’m fully fit, fully prepared, and firing on all cylinders."

Hughes has won twice since his American losses, in Sheffield's Park Arena and Monte Carlo.

It sets him up to meet Sharp at the home of Doncaster Rovers this month, on a bill presented by Sheffield's GBM Sports.

"I rate Sharp as a good fighter" said the Rossington-born fighter.

"He’s only had one bout at lightweight, so there’s still a bit of mystery around how he’ll shape up, especially in the early rounds.

"I respect him, but I’m confident I’ll get my hand raised.

"I’ve got more experience at a higher level, but I know it’s on me to prove that in the ring. Everything I’ve done so far has been building towards this."

There is plenty on the line in the 10-rounder.

"I am already ranked top five with the WBA, and if I win the WBC Silver, I’m hoping to land a top-five ranking with the WBC as well" he explained.

"I saw (Steel City super lightweight) Dalton Smith do something similar - he picked up the silver and soon got declared a mandatory title challenger.

"I saw that and thought right, there’s a route to take to get myself back into a world title fight."

Maxi added: "If I lose at my best, fair play. But I’m 35 and feel like I’m in my prime, both physically and mentally.

"I’ve channeled all of that into this next challenge against Archie Sharp.

"There’s no bad blood - he’s a good lad - but what drives me is putting myself back in contention for a world title shot."