Waiting continues for Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron

If anyone knows if Liam Cameron is fighting Ben Whittaker again, would they please let him know?

Recent reports from media outlets suggested the much-vaunted rematch had been signed as a "done deal" for April 19.

That was news to the Manor, Sheffield fighter.

He has been waiting for weeks for a firm date and location to fight Whittaker, whom he drew with in highly controversial circumstances back in October at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Media speculation must have seemed good news at the time for Cameron, who feels he can finish the job off against Whittaker.

But former Commonwealth champion Liam's promoter Frank Warren poured cold water on that saying: "There’s no fight until anything’s signed."

The confusion may have occurred because it surfaced that Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom had been laying the ground for a show in the Midlands on April 19.

Cameron continues to train hard at Steel City gym and is awaiting confirmation.

Liam Cameron after sparring with Callum Smith

The next show to be staged in Sheffield, meanwhile, will be a Dennis Hobson promotion at Skate Central on March 1.

The starring role goes to Worksop's Commonwealth Flyweight champion Nicola Hopewell, in a 10-rounder against Poland's Kate Radomska, Last weekend, Nicola was nominated for the Midlands Area Boxer of the Year award.

The bill, Fight Academy's first of 2025, features a debut for Sheffield super welterweight Dylan Trevor.

After signing for Hobson, recently, Trevor said: "Honestly I can’t put into words how I feel, it’s surreal.

Dylan Trevor

"I started boxing when I was nine years old because I was one of the naughty kids in school and I’ve been in a boxing gym most of my life.

"Growing up, when people have asked me what my dream job was, I’ve always said to be a professional boxer. So now I can actually say I really am a professional boxer, it truly is a life long dream come true.

"Now that I’ve achieved this, it is only a milestone and I am committed to take this as far as I possibly can" said the John Fewkes' trained fighter.

"I can’t wait to be in that ring and doing what I love the most."

The former successful amateur said his friends and family had followed him far and wide.

"I know I’ll have tons of support from the barmy army!"