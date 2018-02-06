Video: Young Sheffield boxer credits trainer with latest win

Sheffield boxer Dan West credits his trainer John Fewkes for his bringing his record into the plus-column.

The Gleadless super welterweight went into last Friday's fight with Welshman Paul Lovell with a won two, lost two, drawn one record.

But he made sure he now has a winning record by stopping Lovell in round four.

"I just went out, listened to my trainer, did what we've been working on and obviously it paid off" he said.

Labourer West, who says Fewkes is a "wicked" trainer, added his opponent played into his hands.

"He came out all guns blazing, first second round, he blew himself out, really.

"I listened to John because that's what I used to do, blow myself out. I've been trying to calm down really."

West says he is likely to be out again, in the next fortnight or so.

Danny Tombs, John Fewkes and Dan West

"Everything's just buzzing really" the 24-year-old said.

