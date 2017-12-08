VIDEO: The 'Hurricane' Bradford boxer who blew away fight fans in Sheffield

A young man from Bradford stole the show with an eye-catching display at the GB Boxing championships in Sheffield.

'Hurricane' Harris Akbar, representing GB against Scotland welterweight Stephen Newns put on an entertaining show for the packed EIS audience and was unanimous victor the judges' score cards.

It was a painful experience for Newns, who was caught flush several times, and who failed to match Akbar's razor-sharp timing and ability at range.

The Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist, who has represented Bradford Police and College Boxing Academy, underlined his value to the GB podium potential squad, which operates out of the EIS base.

The slick, watchable teenager won bronze at the World Youth Boxing Championship in Russia may be a strong contender for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 if he continues to develop under the mentorship at Sheffield.

With his occasional hands-down Naseem Hamed-style, speed and style and flexibility , he is one to watch in the future - and a prospect professional promoters should keep an eye on.

He was certainly the best of British on the night's card.