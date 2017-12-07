VIDEO Sheffield boxing: Joss Paul ready for 10-round battle with derby rival Carl Wild

Joss Paul has no worries about being taken into the championship rounds on Wednesday night.

He's never gone further than four rounds - and faces fellow Sheffield cruiserweight Carl Wild in Norton on Wednesday in a 10-round Central Area title fight.

Joss Paul in action

His last fight was scheduled for six rounds, but like three out of his last four outings, he recorded an early stoppage.

Wild has been round the circuit a few times, taking part in no fewer than four central area battles, so has an advantage in terms of knowledge.

Paul, from Eckington, accepts that Wild has more experience and been the distance before.

"I haven't been past four rounds.

"That could be in his favour, but I have been training hard."

He said he had put the rounds in during sparring and won't have a problem doing it on the night

Paul is a down-to-earth 27-year-old... he doesn't make rash claims about his aspirations after just eight fights (compared to Wild's 47 bouts.)

He said his ambition was to go as far as he can.

"I never entered the game saying I am going to do this I am going to to do I never expected to do much to be fair, but I've been working hard and here now is the Central Area..."

Paul pointed out that his four first fights were points wins but his stoppages suggested that his work on his strength and power was bearing fruit.

He expects a memorable atmosphere on the night at the D​ouble Tree by Hilton, Norton