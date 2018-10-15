Video: Sheffield boxer’s 9,000-round trip for a four-round fight

Waleed Din may live 4,600 miles away from his home city of Sheffield.

But there's nothing he likes more than to pop back for a punch-up.

The son of Fir Vale flew back last weekend to pick up the threads of a boxing career which saw him challenge for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title, in 2015.

"It's been 18 months since I last boxed, since then there has been quite a few big changes in my life, so I am just glad to be back and get the cobwebs off more than anything" he said after out-pointing Anwar Alfadli.

Din moved to Dubai after being offered a job at a new boxing gym there.

He combines his new lifestyle with his a ring-career now managed in Sheffield by retired professional Adam Etches.

Waleed Din - Pic By James Williamson

"I have recently signed a contract with Adam, it is good to be managed by a fighter, he knows what we go through as fighters," said the 25-year-old.

"I want to get another fight or two out of the way, a six-rounder and eight-rounder, then I need to be cracking on. I am not in this game to be fighting four-rounders.

Friday's contest at the Double Tree by Hilton in Norton, against Alfadli, almost back-fired.

Both men were given a referee's count in an eventful third round.

"It was a good shot, I just fell asleep in there" admitted Din, (10-1-0) who wants a couple more fights before getting back on the title trail.

"I have got that bit of rhythm going back again."

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene