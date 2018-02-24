Video: No signs of Sheffield's Kell Brook being past his prime, says Dom Ingle

Dom Ingle is an expert at taking boxers to the top of their profession - and just as accomplished at detecting when they are on their way down.

The Sheffield trainer is currently navigating Kell Brook towards his 39th fight - his first at light middleweight - and an eventual assault, hopefully, at another world title or a multi-million pound clash with his domestic nemesis Amir Khan.

Brook is 32 in May and has lost his last two fights, sustaining serious facial injuries in both.

But Ingle closely monitors all aspects of Brook’s mental and physical conditioning and says he is confident that there is plenty left in the athlete’s tank.

The trainer said it was important that fighters were always eager to work hard in the gymm on the roads and make the sacrifices necessary - rather than doing it half-heartedly.

“I have seen it with fighters where they have been up at the top and they are coming in to the gym dragging their feet, they are coming in late, all the signs are there” said Ingle.

“I have known Kell a long, long time and I would never say to him: ‘Oh you are alright, it is just a transition thing, you’ll be back on form’ (after a defeat to the likes of Errol Spence Jr and Gennady Golovkin.)

“He is knocking on in boxing terms, he is 31 coming up to 32 and he has got to be honest with himself and I have got to be honest with him.

“But at the minute he isn’t showing any of those types of signs and if he were I’d say: “Look Kell, this is the time to pack up. You’ve had a good run. You are just going to get yourself hurt now.’

“But there are no signs of that at the minute.”

Brook won the IBF world welterweight title in August 2014.

Since then he has fought twice in 2015, twice in 2016 and once last year.

Critics would say his three wins in that time were against inferior opposition Kevin Bizier, Frankie Gavin and Jo Jo

Dan, while his two losses were against superstars Golovkin, a middleweight, and more damagingly, Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in May last year.

But Brook seems to have developed a philosophical mindset to what has happened in the past.

He knows he will not be around the boxing scene for a whole lot longer...but there are clearly goals he needs to ​achieve before he hangs up the gloves.