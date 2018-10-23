Video: Kell Brook trainer Dom Ingle won’t stand in the way of any boxer wanting to move on 

Dom Ingle has implied Kell Brook would be free to move on, if that's what he wants.

The Sheffield trainer has spent years harnessing Brook, but speculation continues the fighter could change his corner team.

Ingle spoke warmly about their partnership over the year which saw him win the world title in August 2014.

"He's had a great career and had some great fights together, been through some good times” he told the “Behind the Gloves” website.

At the end of the day, I always say to the fighter: 'Look if you are not happy where you are always free to make the choice to go somewhere else.'

"You can't be together for the sake of it. You have to be happy doing what you are doing."

Ingle said he'd have a chat with Brook, who is with John Fewkes and Adam Etches in Fuertaventura. The champion-maker said he got on well with Brook, now 32.

"At the end of the day Kell's had a great career, he's got one or two fights left in him and obviously wants the (Amir) Khan fight.

"Things move on but at this moment in time he's not actually phoned me and said 'I've got a new trainer.'

"I am not too concerned at the moment.”

Ingle said he didn't know how the story originated from.

As for any impending fight with Khan, Ingle said Khan had a "big red button on his chin, saying hit me" and Brook would be motivated and focused enough to stop him and win the "jackpot."

"There is no way that Khan can keep away from Kell, even if Kell is weight-drained."