Video: Kell Brook and John Fewkes ready to write a new chapter in Sheffield boxing history

John Fewkes will be in dreamland on Saturday night, when he walks Kell Brook out to the ring, for the first time.

But he also knows dreams can turn into nightmares, if things don't turn out the way the pair have been planning.

Kell Brook wows the crowd at Winter Garden'Picture By Mark Robinson.

Fewkes will escort Brook to the squared circle to face former Commonwealth champion Michael Zerafa at Sheffield Arena.

He says: "It will be a like a dream come true to me.

"I always knew I would be a trainer; Glyn Rhodes used to tell me I'd be a better trainer than a fighter. I didn't take it well, then, but when my fight career fizzled out, I concentrated on getting to a stage where I could be in the corner at big Arenas, Las Vegas, even.

"I have only been training full time for two years so this is a massive achievement for me, it came a lot sooner than I thought, thanks to Kell contacting me.

John Fewkes, Kell Brook and sparring partner Samuel Vargas

"I am not naive enough to think that if there was a bad result I wouldn't get the blame - not from Kell, but from everyone who has been saying: 'Who is John Fewkes?' But I have got broad shoulders these days."

The former English lightweight title contender says he won't have nerves on the night of the Zarafa fight. "Boxing is about taking risks and I don't and won't feel the pressure. I will be buzzing."

Dom Ingle, up until recently Brook's regular trainer, has trained Kid Galahad for Saturday's clash with Brayan Mairena, from Nicaragua.

Fewkes expects on awkwardness - as boxing is a business.

"100 percent, there will never be a problem and I don't think for a minute there would be on his part. What happened, happened and we have all got jobs to do."

Brook led a public work-out at the Winter Garden on Wednesday evening. Zerafa, looking slightly apprehensive watched at ringside.