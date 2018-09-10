Video: Kell Brook and family besieged by angry fans at boxing match

Kell Brook and his family were the target of an ambush by boxing fans after the Amir Khan fight,

Sheffield’s former world champion, his pregnant partner, mother and father, were the subject of abusive language as they made their way out of the Arena Birmingham, some time after Khan’s win over Samuel Vargas.

Video footage appears to show a throng of young men surrounding Brook.

Bouncers quickly moved in to avoid any direct confrontations.

There has been bad blood between Khan and Brook for years.

And much of that has been mirrored on social media where supporters on both sides have torn into each other.

The trouble has implications, as promoter Eddie Hearn attempts to seal a multi-million-pound fight between the rival welterweights.

It would suggest that careful segregation plans must be put in place at whichever arena or stadium the fight happens in – should it go ahead.

While stewarding is efficient enough for most shows, the police might want assurances there would be no outbreaks of crowd violence.

Brook has been the victim of violence out of the ring before – in fact he’s been stabbed twice.

On the last occasion, the wound could have killed him, so he will always be on his guard whenever apparently aggressive individuals come near him or his family.

Brook and his family had been at the show as guests of Matchroom, the promoters.

The Dore man had criticised Khan’s performance on TV.