VIDEO INTERVIEW: The day Kell Brook schooled Anthony Joshua-lookalike

Behind closed doors at the Ingle gym, Kell Brook was putting on an awesome display of power and strength that vindicates his decision to move up to light middleweight.

Sheffield's former world welterweight champion takes his first fight in the new division on March 3 against Sergey Rabchenko.

Some observers have felt he might struggle against opponents at 154lbs - but trainer Dom Ingle has revealed Brook has been masterful against much bigger training partners that.

He revealed Brook was sparring a light heavyweight (175 lbs) this week and had been in total control.

"He was a big guy. Kell's dad came in and goes: 'He looks like Anthony Joshua, that guy' - he was tough, he was fast he was fit and Kell had a great spar with him.

"Billy (Joe Saunders) says shifting that type of guy around the ring is difficult but Kell did it with ease."

Ingle pointed out that his man, who fights Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena, had been strong and powerful against

middleweight Gennady Golovkin before injury to his eye socket ended the contest.

"It was injury that set him back" said Ingle. "So we will know on the third of March if Kell Brook has actually got anything left in the tank.

"He is showing all the signs of being in great shape.

"He is great in sparring just like the old Kell Brook, I have not seen anything that is suggesting to me that Kell Brook has lost his magic touch. He hasn't."

The move up was forced by the dangers of adjusting to welterweight limit on fight-night.

"The problem with 147 was not the making weight but an adequate time for rehydration and re-energising after the weigh-in in the 24 hours before a fight.

"As you get older it gets more difficult to regain the energy.

"That was probably what sapped him in the last fight (Errol Spence Jr) after the injury he'd got through three or four more rounds...but I think we are going to see a different animal.

"You can see he still has the 'eye of the tiger,' he has still got the incentive to do it.

"I can't wait for Kell to put those back-to-back losses (Golovkin and Spence Jr) behind him and show people he is

not a quitter, that he is a fighter."