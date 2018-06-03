Video: Hundreds turn up for Sheffield tribute and fund raiser for tragic Scott Westgarth

We will never forget Scott Westgarth.

That was the message today from loved-ones, friends and gym members who attended a Fun Day to raise money for the family of the tragic Sheffield boxer.

Scott died on February 25 at the age of 31 after sustaining injuries following a victory in a 10-round light heavyweight bout at Doncaster.

At Hillsborugh Arena today, big names from the Sheffield's proud boxing history turned up to support the event - fighters including Clinton Woods and Brian Anderson.

Sheffield Boxing Centre trainer Glyn Rhodes, who was in Scott's corner for the match with Dec Spelman, said he was not sure how much cash had been raised but said he was encouraged by the numbers of well-wishers.

"Hopefully we can raise quite a lot of money that is all going to go to Natalie (partner.)

"There is always going to be a place in my heart and in the gym for Scott Westgarth, we have got a bigger (tribute) banner in the gym which will remain up while ever we are there.

Scott Westgarth fun day - Glyn Rhodes, right, with The Star's boxing writer Bob Westerdale

"Life goes on but we'll never forget Scott Westgarth."

Rhodes said there had been "a lot of tears up to this point. Scott was one of the most lovable guys you could ever wish to have in your gym."

But he said it was time to try and move on now.

An inquest will be held into the death, but no date has been publicly announced yet.

Fun day at Hillsborough

Former world champion Woods said: "It is a terrible thing that has happened but good to see how many people turned up to show their support today."