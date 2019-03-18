Video: Grant Smith leaves no stone unturned as he coaches bookies’ favourite Charlie Edwards through his first WBC title defence

Grant Smith is ignoring the bookies as his fighter Charlie Edwards gets ready to defend his world title.

Edwards takes on Angel Moreno in London on Saturday, the pair disputing ownership of the Sheffield-based fighter's WBC flyweight belt.

The odds are heavily in favour of Edwards, 26, (W14-L1) to beat the 35-year-old Spaniard (W19-L2-D2.)

The Steel City Gym trainer Smith says: "Moreno is a very good fighter, he has boxed for the European, he has got some good results, so I can't understand the odds."

There will certainly be no complacency from Smith or his charge when the show gets on the road at the Copper Box Arena.

"The plan is: we don't go for the knockout" said Smith, who has spent weeks perfecting the game plan.

Grant Smith and Charlie Edwards

"None of my fighters go for the knock out I would rather get rounds in.

"Anybody who has sparred Charlie knows he is a lot stronger than people think.

"He can punch a lot more than people think.

"If we get the stoppage, we get the stoppage but I just want him to express himself and show different skills to what he showed in his last fight (the title win over Cristofer Rosales)"

But there were "different things" he wanted to see on this occasion, as Edwards sets about cementing his place at boxing's top table.

Smith said it hadn't surprised him how well the champion had done in his chosen sport.

"He has always been a good fighter since he was a young junior and schoolboy

"To me, it hasn't come out of the blue, it might have to everybody else.

"I knew he had it in his locker.

"There are loads of things to improve on, every fighter has things to improve on.

"Nobody is a finished article."

Surrey-born Edwards is becoming more and more popular in his adopted city of Sheffield.

"You can't go anywhere with Charlie Edwards!" said Smith.

"They want his autograph and picture!"

Smith said Edwards was going to "keep Sheffield on the map" and would become even more popular.