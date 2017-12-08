VIDEO: Gale force win! Sheffield-based Olympic boxer Natasha victorious despite scrappy contest

Olympic hopeful Natasha Gale overcame another obstacle en route to the 2020 Olympics with a win on home canvas at the EIS, Sheffield.

But it was an ugly contest in the GB Boxing Championships, against Roseanna Cox.

Gale, the 28-year-old European champion Sharrow based middleweight, was taller with a dominating orthodox style but struggled to get clean shots away against a squat, low-lunging opponent.

Gale, a three times National ABA Champion, did get some match-winning hooks in though, and had her opponent down in a corner in the second round, although it was ruled a slip.

A loss would have potentially threatened Gale's funding as a GB athlete hoping to compete in the Commonwealth and world championships as well as the main target, the Tokyo Olympics.

After the points win, she said: "To be honest I wasn't too happy (with her performance.) I didn't get my feet moving quick enough,

"I had a couple of days off because I wasnt well so I didn't box like I really wanted to, so I am not overly happy with it

"She kept coming in low with her head, so it was just scrappy...I just wanted to box but she wouldn't box."

The fight of the night was the Commonwealth Games box-off between Scottish pair Boris Crighton and Sean Lazzerini.

It was a gruelling three-rounder, the muscular Lazzerini getting in the more telling contact and securing a seat on the plane to the Gold Coast, Australia.

Win for Gale at the EIS

Gale force puncher