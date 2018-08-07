Video: Former Sheffield boxing champion ends his 'retirement' with ring return

Have your say

Sam Sheedy is to end his nine-month exile from boxing and return to the ring.

The former Commonwealth middleweight champion 'retired' after losing his belt to another Sheffield fighter, Liam

Cameron.

And even though his lifelong trainer Glyn Rhodes is unlikely to be a part in his return, Sheedy is determined to get

back amongst the honours.

Sheedy, who lives in Pitsmoor, admitted his interest in the sport had started to wane before he won the title.

It evaporated after losing it.

He tried other things but now realises he is "still in love with boxing."

The southpaw says: "I want to give it another go, one last hurrah.

"I needed the break. I am 30 years old and didn't take much too many shots apart from that last fight. (Cameron)

"I am fit and mentally I am stronger than I have ever been before."

Sheedy has a decent record losing only to top-class operators in Cameron, Tommy Langford and Nav Mansouri.

Asked if he considered himself just below their level, Sheedy replied: "Two of those fights you can look at and they

could have gone either way.

"The Nav fight, a lot of people think I won that.

"The Langford fight I didn't believe in myself enough. I should have turned it on earlier than I did.

"Now I feel I could beat both of them.

"Liam was bigger, stronger and better than me on the night and he wanted it more than me. I am not going to take

anything away from him. He did a fantastic job of beating me that night."

Sheedy believes in a handful of bouts, he will be back at British level.

"I think I have got a name in boxing still and I think in two or three fights I should be back in contention, at

light middleweight."

He admitted he had been hard to work with and was aware of Rhodes resistance to a renewed partnership - the

Sheffield Boxing Centre trainer believes Sheedy has nothing left to prove.

"I am quite a high maintenance type of person (but) I do need a trainer.

"Glyn doesn't really want me to do it, I need to speak with him and see if we can iron something out."

Sheedy says boxing has been his savour, adding he'd "been through dark times."

