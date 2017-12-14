Video: final round of Sheffield boxing derby Joss Paul v Carl Wild

Carl Wild has retired from the ring after being outpointed by Joss Paul over 10 rounds for the Central Area cruiserweight title last night.

Wild’s long-time mentor Glyn Rhodes said: “Carl has had a great career from an 11 year old kid.

Carl Wild and Joss Paul

"There have been highs and lows but now he’s going to retire. Hopefully he will become a trainer and stay in the game.”

Paul paid tribute to his opponent and others on social media.

"It is still sinking in to be honest - never in a million years did I expect to be a champion of any kind, after walking back in the gym six years ago after about seven years out, 17stone and just wanting to get fit again and lose a bit of timber.

"I never expected to even turn pro never mind hold a belt - just shows what a bit of hard work can do!

"I felt I could have boxed more last night, but that's something to work on next time.

"I'd just like to thanks everybody for turning out last night.

"Thank you to my coaches Sean Thickett and Clinton Woods, Lee Andrews and my s&c coach Ben Hawksworth who got me in great shape for the fight after never going past four rounds I thought doing 10 may be too soon but they all played their part in getting me more than ready.

" My sponsors Shaun Cutts, Linda Cutts, Paul Adams, John Elmore, John Hope, Simon Nuttall, Andrew Corrigan and the Sheffield Steelers without the backing and support from my sponsors I wouldn’t be able to do what I do!

"Lastly just a quick shout out to Carl Wild who put up a great performance last night and was very gracious in defeat, top lad and I wish him all the best in whatever he does next...I learnt a lot from that fight!