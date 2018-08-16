Video: check out this bizarre double-knockdown as South Yorkshire boxing scene awaits a new champion

Have your say

Promoter Stefy Bull is hoping South Yorkshire is two fights away from having another English champion.

Luke 'The Beast' Crowcroft is in a super middleweight title eliminator on September 1 at Doncaster Dome.

The 24-year-old boxes Marcello 'Cello' Renda famous for being involved in a rare double-knockdown with Paul Samuels - both fighters hitting the canvas at the same time, nine years ago.

Crowcroft, from Doncaster, has a won 10 lost three record, but has only been in two four-rounders since 2015.

That makes Renda (W29 L12 D2) the favourite, according to Bull.

"Luke is the underdog against a more experienced fighter.

" It will be the first time Luke has fought in a 10-round championship fight but I think the time is right for him now.

"This is an eliminator and it is nice for us to be working towards another title.

"Luke is a Rocky Marciano type, a fan-favourite always looking for the big punch.

"He was a top amateur, winning medals and representing England.

Luke Crowcroft

"But then he had a time where he played at the sport and spent more time in the pub than he should.

"He is in a good place now and though and is a ticket seller with good support."

Doncaster's unbeaten super lightweight Lewis Booth will be chasing his ninth win, at 22 years of age.

Sheffield's Levi Kinisiona, another super lightweight, will be looking for this second victory, on the same bill.

Meanwhile, former Cameroon Olympian Serge Ambomo will get his first title shot in the UK, when he competes with Lithuania-born Evaldas Korsakas for the Central Area super welterweight title in Manchester, on September 22.

Ambomo, 32, is trained by Josh Wale.

He needs an upturn in fortunes, he has lost all but one of his last eight outings.

