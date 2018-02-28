Video: Can Kell Brook deliver another thrilling Sheffield Arena performance?

Kell Brook has had some great nights and fights at Sheffield Arena.



And hopefully Saturday’s homecoming match-up with Sergey Rabchenko will be up there with the other wins in his Arena fight card, which featured victories over Matthew Hatton, Carson Jones, Hector Saldivia and Vyacheslav Senchenko.

But if Brook’s trainer had to pick a favourite it would be the Senchenko scrap of October 2013.

That night, the Sheffielder stopped the Ukranian in four rounds.

It helped propel Brook, 10 months later, into an IBF world title fight, winning the belt by outpointing Shawn Porter in America.

Ingle reflects: “My favourite (Arena) fight was probably Senchenko purely for the fact Kell is in a similar position where Ricky Hatton was all those years back. In his last fight, he (Hatton) picked Senchenko to fight to motivate himself, a tough kid. I was there that night (Manchester Arena, 2012) and it was so ironic that Hatton got stopped by a body shot, one of his favourite shots. Senchenko came into that fight with a lot of confidence.”

It was a great performance from Brook because Senchenko was clever, tough, could punch and had been a WBA world champion, said Ingle.

“Kell went at him and he did a job on him and I like that for the explosiveness of performance. It was very, very good.”

Ingle said all of Brook’s fights had been interesting, for various reasons. He had struggled against Jones, having taken him too lightly. He’d suffered a broken nose, had swallowed blood but showed heart to come through it, said Ingle.

The trainer added he did not think Brook would overlook Senchenko with thoughts of an eventual con​test with Amir Khan, as it is far from certain that it would take place.

*Brook says he’ll dedicate the fight to boxer Scott Westgarth, who died on Sunday after a bout in Doncaster.

“The boxing community and Sheffield suffered a massive loss over the weekend with the tragic passing of Scott” he said.

Senchenko on his way out