Sheffield United’s assistant kitman Adam Geelan moved to 2-0 on a joint promotional show delivered by Jamie Sheldon and Ryan Rhodes, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

With relative ease, Meadowhead’s Geelan won his contest against Doncaster's Sam Kirk.

It was 40-37 on referee Darren Sarginson’s lone scorecard.

The Bladesman, who made his professional ring debut last November, said after Saturday's bout: “It’s been a long few months with work and everything so it was nice to just put on a good performance and get the win.

Adam Geelan beats Sam Kirk. Photo: Jake Skinn

“It’s hard, especially over Christmas, you have such a busy period in football, and I have to try and fit my training in.

"I liked to be constantly in the gym and ticking over so I’m ready whenever I need to be, but it was hard because over Christmas I simply wasn’t able to get the training I wanted to, but they’re a great set of lads at United, who support me."

It was a successful night for the fighters in the home dressing room, the only blip in the road being the second fight on the card. Halifax’s Joe Garside shared the honours with Rotherham’s Nathan Darby, and referee Howard Foster scored the pair's six-round contest a 57-57 draw.

The main event saw Cusworth's Connan ‘The Barbarian’ Murray take a comfortable points decision over Romania’s Octavian Gratii.

Adam Geelan beats Sam Kirk< Photo: Jake Skinn

The 33-year-old won all six rounds on Darren Sarginson’s scorecard.

Murray said after the fight: “I felt like it was a good performance, I’m just trying to tighten up the guard and stuff like that, but yeah I’m happy.”

In the first fight on the card Conor Coghill-trained Ted Jackson scored the first stoppage win of his career when Sarginson jumped in to save opponent Nicolas Andres Falabella from taking any further punishment halfway through the fourth and final round.

After Saturday's win Jackson secured his place on Terri Harper’s undercard when she defends her WBO Lightweight world title at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers FC.

Fellow Hull boxer Lewis Sylvester will also feature on the undercard in what could be the fight of the night against Doncaster’s Recce Mould on May 23.

Barnsley’s Cory Sagar made his successful professional debut, picking up all four rounds on referee Darren Sarginson’s scorecard. Wakefield’s Brandon Pickup achieved his first win of the year and moved to 3-0 with a 40-36 points victory, over Polish opponent Marcin Prostko.

The 27-year-old Rafferty scored a knockdown in the third and just minutes later Howard Foster waved the fight off. Lancashire's Tom Rafferty chalked up his first win of 2025 and moved to 14-0 after scoring a stoppage victory over Cornwall’s Dlyan Courtney.

FULL CARD

Joe Garside previously 8 1 2, Halifax draw Nathan Darby 1 18 1 Rotherham, Welterweight

Connan Murray 10 1 0 Cusworth bt Octavian Gratii 8 78 4 Romania, Super Welterweight

Tom Rafferty 13 0 0 Shaw bt Dlylan Courtney 2 18 2 Cornwall, Cruiserweight

Cory Sagar Debut Barnsley bt Robbie Chapman 13 47 9 Chalk Farm, Super Middle

Adam Geelan 1 0 0 Meadowhead bt Sam Kirk 0 11 2 Doncaster, Super Middleweight

Ted Jackson 2 0 0 Hull bt Nicolas Andres Falabella 2 11 0 Argentina, Middleweight

Brandon Pickup 2 0 0 Wakefield bt Marcin Prostko 0 9 2 Poland, Cruiserweight