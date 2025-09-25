Underdog Ellie Hellewell to test Tysie Gallagher’s credentials in Sheffield

Ellie Hellewell has plenty of respect for world title candidate Tysie Gallagher.

The South Yorkshirewoman expects to be the underdog when the pair fight at Sheffield's Park Community Arena, on a GBM bill on Saturday.

But she is super-confident that, despite limited experience, she has the power and skills to deprive Tysie of her British, Commonwealth and WBO International championship belts.

Rotherham born Ellie, who lives in Consibrough, said she was confident of success because of the high level of training she'd had.

Face off Tysie Gallagher and Ellie Hellewell

"Jason (Cunningham) is making sure I am improving all the time" she said.

"The bookies have it quite even, but I would say I am the underdog. She has been in a a world title fight (WBO super bantamweight, 2023) had other title fights and faced higher opposition than I have.

"They (GBM) are bigging her up as a world champion in future, they have promised her titles, and all the pressure is on her, not me" she claimed.

"I respect her 100 per cent and I do believe she is capable of being a world champion.

Tysie Gallagher, promoter Izzy Asif and Ellie Hellewell

"But unfortunately for her now, she is in with me and believe I can be world champion as well."

Ellie said their styles were similar but she felt she could force mistakes out of her tomorrow night.

Tysie hasn't fought for 12 months while Ellie has boxed twice in that time, and suspects there will be rink-rust in her Luton opponent's approach.

As for the prospect of taking Tysie's titles, she said: "I am buzzing about that.

"After four unlicensed fights, four amateur fights and seven in the pros, I've not had much experience, it's quite a mad thing to get to this point. The British title alone is brilliant."

She said she liked Tysie as a person and a young mum.

"I like what she has fought for and stands for - fighting for her kid, we have all got reasons why we do this."

Ellie, 25-years-old, will be in her second 10-rounder in four months, having beaten Stevy Levi in her last outing, a ten rounder which proved she had both stamina and skill.