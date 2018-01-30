Unbeaten Sheffield fighter wants to steal the show on Friday

Kyle Yousaf plans a show-stealing performance on Dennis Hobson’s event in Sheffield on Friday.

The Ponds Forge card is headlined by British champion Josh Wale, who defends his bantamweight crown against Ghana’s Isaac Quaye.

But Yousaf wants to leave such an impression on fight fans, that he’ll be the name they remember most.

“2018 will be my year” said the Sheffield-born 24 year old super flyweight.

“After this fight I want to be looking for titles. But for now I am focused on putting on a great performance.

“There are a few good fights on the show but I want to be in the one that shines out. Others will want the same, but a good stoppage will help me.”

Yousaf, hoping to build on a perfect 12-fight winning run, takes on what could be his last six-rounder against Quaye, who has been in with some tough opponents like Lee Haskins and Sheffield’s Waleed Din. Quaye has recorded 22 KOs in a career of 31 wins and 15 losses.

“He has got a winning record, is dangerous and durable but every fight a boxer is dangerous and it will keep me on my toes. This is what gets you up, for fighting.

“He doesn’t get sparked much and is a slick counter puncher.”

But the Stefy Bull and Grant Smith-supported fighter says: “We have worked on a few things and have it figured out.”

Yousaf left the Ingle gym last month and says: “I made changes and hopefully they will be for the best.

“I just felt I needed a change, I have been close to Grant for a long time and I think his name will start being heard loud soon.

“We have tweaked a few things, my defence is a little tighter and if a knockout comes on Friday, it comes.”

Yousaf says he is not superstitious about fight number 13 on his CV saying: “I just take each fight as they come.”

He added: “I just want to put in a good all round performance and be seen as a dangerous and explosive kid.”

