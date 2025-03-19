Tyson Fury's knockout trip to local clothes store

What do you buy for the millionaire sportsman who has everything?

Well everyone needs clothes, and the Gyspy King and his kids always like to look their best.

He chose an upmarket South Yorkshire clothes' store to take some of his family for a shopping spree.

And he was happy to sign autographs and appear in selfies with the public.

The retired Morecambe-based heavyweight star, 36, who has family connections and a property in the Doncaster area, dropped into Bawtry’s Revolver Menswear to buy suits for his children before heading to a nearby store and a bar.

Revolver shared on social media: “Absolute pleasure kitting Tyson Fury's kids out with new suits today.

"What a legend - and the lads looked brilliant.”

Another posted: “Driving through Bawtry and randomly, Tyson Fury was stood outside Co-op having a chat to some fans and getting asked for selfies."

Another fan posted: “Just been talking to Tyson Fury - seen him at Bawtry. Shook hands with him – was with wife and kids going to races. "Lovely man OMG so tall – said he was six nine.”

It's certainly not hard to spot Tyson in a crowd - and not just because of his height.

He has a reputation for a flamboyant and eccentric fashion sense, featuring custom-made suits and shirts, which often feature bold colours, vivid patterns, and even an image of his own face.

Tyson, who was wed in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, had a business deal with Claudio Lugli, resulting in a collection of shirts that capture his "larger-than-life personality and fighting spirit."

Like his fighting style, he isn't always predictable - he turned up at a boxing press conference dressed as batman.

Six years ago, he shocked onlookers with a suit showing hundreds of cigarette card style images of great heavyweights of boxing.

Tyson's wife Paris is from the Doncaster district and has been an occasional visitor to the Mayflower bar and restaurant in Austerfield.

The fighter announced his retirement from boxing in January.

He has no need to watch the pennies any more - a decade ago he was spotted in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M doing his Christmas shopping!