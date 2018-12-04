Tyson Fury should have been declared victor over Deontay Wilder says world boxing expert Rob McCracken

Tyson Fury was the clear winner of his American fight with Deontay Wilder, according to Rob McCracken, Performance Director of the British boxing team and trainer to the likes of Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch.

McCracken, who is in Sheffield training competitors in of the big GB champions at the EIS on Thursday, felt the English heavyweight "comfortably outboxed Wilder at times."

He said: "I thought Fury performed really well and that Wilder was outboxed in a similar way he was against (Luis) Ortiz.

"Wilder is always dangerous, ofcourse, but Fury looked to have done enough."

Fury wad decked twice but, says McCracken: "He may have lost four points in the scorecard but he still out-manoeuvred and outboxed his opponent. You always seem to have to do a little extra on foreign soil but despite the knockdowns, for me, he was a clear winner.

"He showed his power of recovery and heart and proved a lot of people wrong.He'd had a lot of time out, had a couple of tune-ups, and people thought he might still be rusty but he has a great boxing brain and was in good condition. I thought he won it with a couple of rounds to spare."

McCracken will be ringside at the EIS on Thursday to watch GB programme boxers take on home country challengers - all of the fighters having an eye on the Tokyo Olympics of 2020.

The Brits are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Last week one of their women won a bronze medal at the World Championships in India, the men won nine medals (four gold) at the EU Championships in Spain and earlier this year, GB boxers won 14 medals at the Commonwealth Games.

“The Championships are a really important opportunity for boxers to show their potential – the pressure is on. GB programme boxers have been beaten quite regularly by home country boxers and that can be significant when it comes to assessing who eventually goes to the Olympics.”

Tickets are just £10.

