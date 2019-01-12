He's probably the most controversial boxer in the world - and can fill an auditorium without even pulling on a pair of gloves.

Tyson Fury could well fill 900 seats the the Magna Centre, Rotherham, when he conducts an "Evening With.." event on February 28.

Host promoter Ryan Rhodes is half-way towards reaching that number, saying that Gypsy King's split-decision draw with Deontay Wilder in December in Los Angeles has increased his pulling power.

"After the Wilder fight, Tyson Fury has risen his profile, massively" said Rhodes.

“He's Marmite, you either love him or hate him.

"He is very controversial with some of the things he says. But he is very honest about what he says.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pic: Lionel Hahn/PA Wire.

"At the end of the day he is a fantastic boxer.

"In my opinion, he should be WBC heavyweight champion of the world. He's not got the decision."

Rhodes believes that Fury has been as good a heavyweight as any one of the world’s elite fighters, over the last two decades.

"You have got to put him up there. He beat the man at the top of his game, at the top of the tree, three years ago, in (Wladimir) Klitschko."

Rhodes said there were were "unforeseen circumstances” defining moment after that win in 2015, he didn't campaign for two and a half years.

“He came back with two fights, then he got offered the Deontay Wilder fight.

"I'll be honest, I was one of them that thought it is a little bit early for him.

“But in that fight he just showed what a great fighter he is.

"How elusive for a heavyweight. How unpredictable he is for a heavyweight.

"Even with the two knockdowns I thought Tyson Fury won it for two or three rounds.

"It is just upsetting he didn't get the decision over in America" said the Sheffield gym owner, who has previously hosted a similar event with Thomas Hearns.