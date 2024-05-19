Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Tyson Fury is one of the most disciplined athletes physically and mentally when it comes to his diet”

Tyson Fury was in the shape of his life for last night's £80 million fight with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

And while he lost by a split decision, the Gypsy King can thank a Sheffield nutritionist for his sleeker-than-normal appearance.

Tyson Fury in action against Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Fury, aged 35, had trained like a beast for the showdown, acutely aware that he looked bloated and below par in his last performance against MMA star Francis Ngannou.

Sheffield's Greg Marriott, 41, who had worked on Kell Brook's food intake for years, was recruited by Fury last November to watch over his every mouthful.

The former Loxley College student worked miracles on the 6ft 9ins behemoth's physique, spending hours each day with him and his family at their Lancashire seaside home.

Greg Marriott with Kell Brook

He even hid vegetables - Fury detests them - in his carefully presented servings, which arrived on the table six times a day.

The father of four food specialist's advice helped ensure the heavyweight his lightest in five years, hitting the scales at 18 stones 10 pounds.

Greg, who has beaten cancer, told Men's Health "I do absolutely everything, I wake him up with his collagen.

"I don’t leave fighters to anything. I literally live with him. I sit with him. I make sure that I watch him take the vitamins.

"I don't want no stone unturned. For me, I give them 100% so I do everything."

Tyson Fury with Sheffield's Ryan Rhodes

While the science behind the diet was admirable and clearly worked, Usyk was equally hungry for success at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena and did enough to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since 1999.

Tyson Fury's daily menu and regime during camp:

*Wakes up to a high dose of vitamin C, collagen and black coffee.

*Breakfast: Two slices of sourdough toast, avocado butter spread with fresh garlic tabasco and black pepper. Three eggs. Fresh plum tomatoes and 250g of lean beef mince made into sausages. Or, oatmeal and protein with fresh nuts and chia seeds. Or, a big omelette

*Mid-morning snack post gym: Protein granola, fat-free Greek yogurt, and blueberries.

Greg Marriott, top right, with Amer Khan, Kid Galahad and Kell Brook.

*Lunch: Two chicken breasts, and 125 grams of rice. Greek feta salad.

*Mid-afternoon: Five rice cakes, natural peanut butter, and a side of watermelon. Whey protein beef isolate.

*Dinner: 500 grams of potatoes (small roasted and seasoned). A 400 gram filet steak. Dijon mustard. Roasted veg: broccoli, asparagus and beetroot.

*Supper: Fat-free Greek yoghurt, peanut butter, and vanilla essence

Other Supplements: Dextrin carb powder, magnesium, Atlantic fish oil.

Greg added: "I've worked with so many athletes over years in and out of boxing, and Tyson Fury is one of the most disciplined athletes physically and mentally when it comes to his diet.