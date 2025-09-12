Two South Yorkshire boxing stars waiting for answers

You can run - but you can't hide forever.

That's the message from Sheffield middleweight Shakiel Thompson as he accuses rivals Tyler Denny and Brad Paul of dodging the opportunity to face him.

Thompson wants to set up a final test before challenging for the British title, currently held by Northampton's Kieron Conway.

The British Boxing Board of Control issued a statement saying Pauls had withdrawn from the final eliminator contest.

Shakiel Thompson at MBA

They were now accepting purse bids of Thompson to face P A Gordon from Essex, by the end of January 2026.

Both fighters are unbeaten.

Thompson has had to get used to being swerved - he said on social media this week: "I will get what I want; you can't keep running."

It is not clear who Shak will fight next.

Callum Simpson triumphant Pic Charley Atkins

He is listed to be on a bill at Park Community Arena, Sheffield on September 27 but no opponent or number of rounds has been announced. The Manor Boxing Academy star will be seeking his 15th straight win.

Meanwhile, Barnsley European title hero Callum Simpson is in favour of a tussle with Darlington's Troy Williamson, who won the vacant English Super Middleweight title this month.

After that fight, Simpson tweeted: "Congratulations Troy, great fight. Definitely deserve a shot at the British title after that performance.

"I’ve said from day one I want to win the British outright and this would be a great fight, two northerners going at it, definitely a fan friendly fight, expect a call, mate."