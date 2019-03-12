Trainer issues a warning to Sheffield Commonwealth title contender Tommy Frank

Glyn Rhodes says Tommy Frank will have to put in a career-defining performance to land the Commonwealth superflyweight title on Friday.

The Sheffield Boxing Centre trainer admitted that Frank, at 25, has yet to fully develop physically – and he will have to overcome that disadvantage against the more seasoned Luke Wilton, 30, at Ponds Forge.

Tommy Frank show poster

Rhodes described the fight as "awkward" and said Frank must be prepared for 10 tough rounds.

"It is a tougher fight than we originally thought we were going to get" said Rhodes.

"We thought we were going to get an Australian guy - something has happened with his visa - so we've got another opponent, a pretty tough opponent for Tommy at this stage of his career.

"This kid has only lost to top-quality operators so Tommy has got to be on his game.

"He has been in with some very good kids. It is an awkward one, because Tommy is in a weight where there is not a lot of fighters around, you have got to take what's available. It is not like there are a lot of people to pick from.

We had to take this kid because there is nowhere else we can go."

Rhodes said Frank "needs to work on his man-strength - he's not got his man-strength as yet and that is the one worrying thing about the opponent that he is fighting. He is a really strong kid.

"So Tommy has got to be fit and prepared to do the distance."

Rhodes added he had no concerns that the occasion may get to Frank, who has had nine previous fights, compared to Wilton's 26.

"Tommy has topped bill in Sheffield before...he rises to the occasion, he is turning out to be a great professional."