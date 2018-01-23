Trainer Ingle has spotted the spark back in Kell Brook

Dominic Ingle says he has already seen the sparkle back in the eyes of Kell Brook as he prepares for his return to the ring.

And the trainer puts Brook’s renewed hunger down to the success of gym mate Billy Joe Saunders.

Brook is set to face Sergei Rabchenko on March in his first fight at super welterweight following the loss of his IBF welterweight title last May.

As part of his early training camp he accompanied WBO middleweight champion Saunders to his title defence against David Lemieux in Canada in December.

And Ingle said he saw all he needed to see in Brook’s demeanour to suggest he made the right call in continuing with his career.

“Kell was training over there in Canada, watched the fight and you could see the motivation coming back,” Ingle said.

“Billy is world champion. Kell is a former world champion.

“And you could see when he was sparring there was a sparkle in his eye.

“Sometimes you can tell when boxers have had enough because they’re not interested in anyone else but you could see the sparkle back in his eye and the hunger has kicked in.

“We went for a camp in Fuerteventura and he stepped it up another level.

“He looks in great shape six weeks out and he’s got the bit between his teeth.”

Brook’s clash with Rabchenko is expected to put him on a course back to the world title picture and line up the long mooted grudge match with bitter rival Amir Khan, who has now signed under the same promotional banner.

Ingle said: “There’s some big fights and hopefully we can get the Amir Khan fight be the end of it.

“That’s motivating Kell and giving him something to go for.”