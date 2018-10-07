Tragic death of 17 year old Sheffield United fan, school girl, sports-lover and inspiration to others

A seventeen-year-old schoolgirl who inspired others in their fight against cancer has tragically lost her own battle.

Imogen Ellis, of Dronfield Woodhouse, passed away five days ago at home.

Imogen Ellis undergoing treatment

She had been suffering from a rare bone cancer and had to have a leg amputated last year.

‘Imy’ tried to keep as cheerful as possible and inspired others suffering from serious ailments.

At some point before her death, she penned a note for those who loved her - asking them to celebrate her life with a "heck of a send off."

The Star revealed last Summer how Sheffield United fan Imogen, then 16, had contracted 'ewing sarcoma' the year before - it affects fewer than 30 children in the UK a year.

Imogen Ellis with her dad

The Henry Fanshawe pupil - who used to exercise and train at the former S18 boxing gym in Dronfield - was a keen horse-rider, hockey and netball player.

For months, she fought the disease with treatment, sometimes at the Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield.

Her dad, Richard said: "Our beautiful Imy passed away Wednesday morning which has left a massive hole in our family.

"She has left a note asking for all her family and friends to give her one heck of a send-off.

Imogen Ellis

"Those that knew her knew what a lovely, likable girl she was, with an infectious laugh, and this is how she wants to be remembered.

"She has told us that if you know her then you are very welcome to come and give an amazing send-off, and Imy being Imy has asked you all to come bright colourful clothes as she wants to be celebrated," said Richard, of Hollingwood, Chesterfield

The funeral is at Brimmington Crematorium on Friday October 12 at 2:50pm.

A wake to celebrate her life will be held at the Hollingwood Hotel pub - the end point for a charity walk which began from Bramall Lane, last year.

Imogen left her parents, two brothers, one sister and four step brothers.