Tough task for Sheffield boxer Sam O’maison – but a British title shot may be looming

Ryan Rhodes believes English champion Sam O'maison's next opponent represents as difficult a task as any he has taken on before.

The Sheffield fighter (16-2-0) defends his super lightweight title against Luton's Kay Prospere (12-1-0) at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on March 16.

Prospere has stopped his last two opponents and has boxed at the historic venue seven times previously.

The 34-year-old veteran was "up there" with the best O’maison has fought, says Rhodes.

It is a first defence for O'maison, who won the belt last April and has had just one four-rounder since, at a Stefy Bull show in Barnsley.

His trainer Rhodes agrees his man has not been as active as either would have liked in recent times.

Ryan Rhodes and Sam O'maison

"The problem with Sam is no one wants to fight him" explained Rhodes.

"We have been speaking to the British Board officials and they understand the problems we are having with trying to match Sam.

"We are unfortunate we don't have a big promoter, one of the TV companies...but we are doing what we can.

"But he is defending his English title in against a good fighter, Kay Prospere; a good credible opponent."

Rhodes said the plan was to more on from a successful defence "and then we nominate Sam to fight for a British title.

“He might vacate as long as he gets the British title shot."

Seven-year-pro O'maison is 27 and has a powerful southpaw style that has brought him seven knockouts.

The South Yorkshireman has only boxed as an away fighter once – and that was when he lost to Spaniard Luca Giacon in an International Boxing Federation International title in Malaga.

His defence is the bill-topper on the London show, which also features South Yorkshrie based Serge Ambomo.