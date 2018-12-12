Tommy Frank – Sheffield world champion. It’s got a ring about it.

Sheffield boxing promoter Dennis Hobson has nailed his colours to the mast and predicted Tommy Frank will become a world champion.

Frank only became Central Area super flyweight champion in April and has just nine fights on his record.

But Hobson believes the 25-year-old is destined for greatness.

"We are going to be a world champion, that's a given" claimed the promoter.

"That's the aim, to be world champion, but Tommy is still a work in progress.

"I'm not sure if we'll make the Commonwealth title next or get an international fight (on the next scheduled bout on February 22 in Sheffield.)

"His next fight will be another step-up, though, and he’s been out sparring with a world champion in Ukraine.

"He's doing everything that's needed, and is just a few fights from getting on the world scene, but it’s difficult because we don't want to push him too fast.

"Tommy looks like he is going to be world class, and it's just a matter of timing."

Despite his limited experience, Frank was picked to spar with Artem Dalakian, from Azerbaijan, who defends his World Boxing Association flyweight title on Saturday in Kiev.

It's been a learning curve for Frank, who posted on social media that he had enjoyed "a great nine days...very grateful for the experience. All the best to Artem Dalakian defending his WBA world title this Saturday."

Frank says he expects "a massive 2019 for me and all involved at Sheffield Boxing Centre."

Kell Brook's trainer John Fewkes said he is proud of what Frank is achieving.

"Any young fighters out there need to take a leaf out of this lad’s book" he posted.

"Pure professional.. out in the Ukraine on his own sparring with a world champion! There was a spell when Tommy couldn’t buy a win but kept going and learning and stayed focused and had his eyes on his goal and now it’s all coming together. Well done pal; very proud of you Tommy - don’t change anything you are doing. It’s working !."