Tommy Frank sees opponent switch for Commonwealth title fight

Tommy Frank has seen a change of opponent for his shot at Commonwealth title glory next month.

Unbeaten Frank had been due to face Ross Murray for the vacant Commonwealth super flyweight title on March 15 at Ponds Forge.

But Murray’s team have had a change of heart with the Glasgow fighter set for a future in a lower weight category.

Sheffield fighter Frank will now face Luke Wilton, a more experienced operator with 20 wins from 26 fights.

Frank’s promoter and manager Dennis Hobson is convinced Murray’s team had second thoughts about facing the 25-year-old and also believes his man is in for a tougher night than he originally had been.

“We'd agreed the fight with Ross Murray, and I don’t know if they thought Tommy was a step too far, but they've come back and said they want to now campaign at light-flyweight,” Hobson said. “I just wonder if they thought they'd bitten off more than they can chew though.

“It's not very professional but good luck to Ross and I hope he does well.

“Luke Wilton has now been confirmed by the Commonwealth Board.

“This is a tougher assignment than the original opponent, but when you fight for a meaningful title you have to be willing to fight whoever is put in front of you, which Tommy is willing to do.

“Luke is a lot more experienced, so we'll find out what Tommy is all about against this credible opponent.”