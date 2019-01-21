An appeal to install a memorial bench in memory of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell who was killed in a shooting in a pub has raised more than £2,500 in just two days.

Tom’s devoted girlfriend Chloe Wright set up the online appeal following the death of her boyfriend Tom Bell who died after being shot in the Maple Tree pub, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

Floral tributes have been left at the Maple Tree pub, Balby.

Chloe set up the page together with Tom’s cousin Jimmy Hanrahan and it has already seen £2,500 flood in thanks to donations from 60 people.

In a post on the GoFundMe page, Chloe said: “Tom sadly lost his life through such a tragic event, myself (Chloe) and Jimmy Hanrahan would like to put something in place to remember our angel such as a remembrance bench.

“Any donation as little or big would be such a great help. Come on guys, there’s only one Tom Bell.”

Tom Bell. Picture: Steel Stream Design

Detectives are continuing to quiz a 29-year-old man on suspicion of Tom’s murder.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

For more information or to donate to the bench appeal visit www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-tom-bells-bench