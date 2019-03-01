Title-hunting Sheffield boxer Tommy Frank promises a surprise first round for his Commonwealth opponent Luke Wilton

Tommy Frank believes his Commonwealth title opponent will have a nasty shock in store in their first round of combat at Sheffield's Ponds Forge on March 15.

Unbeaten Frank has only one stoppage on his nine-fight career but he's been working hard at Sheffield Boxing Centre to add more spite to his shots.

Tommy Frank at The Star offices

And he hopes to unleash the power against Northern Ireland-based super flyweight Luke Wilton.

"In the gym, we have definitely been working on letting my hands go," he said.

"I don't mean come-forward and change my style and be a brawler it means when I let them go...I let them go. I think Luke will be surprised on the night how strong I am.

"He is probably looking at me, saying: 'He's only got one stoppage on his record...I have been in with better kids' but I think after the first round at Ponds Forge, I think he will go back to his corner and him and his trainer will be like: 'He has better than what we thought.'

Frank, 25, says the title fight represents a big opportunity.

"I think it is going to be very important for me, the Commonwealth title is one of those you want to pick up on the way. It opens up a lot of doors, I am really excited. It gets you on the world scene, makes people sit up and take note of you. It is a good belt to have."

The Sheffield fighter said of his opponent. "I have got a lot of respect for him, he is a good fighter, he has boxed at this level before.

“This is the perfect fight for me at the perfect time. He is definitely going to be up for it. With him being 30 years old this is probably his last push to get a big domestic title. He'll be up for it but I think that will play perfect for me."

Frank says most of his fights so far have been routine wins. "When I boxed for the area title against Craig Derbyshire we knew that he was just a brawler, he'd come forward all night and just swing them, so the game plan was just to box and move and that's what we did and we won comfortably.

"In my last fight we didn't know much about the African I boxed (Adam Yahaya; Tanzania) that was a 10-round Commonwealth eliminator, we just stuck to boxing, it turned out to be quite tough on the night (but) we got quite a wide points-victory."

Frank would be equally happy with a similar result a week on Saturday. But he's clearly not ruling out an earlier night.