Time to move on Kell Brook and fight somebody other than Amir Khan 

Amir Khan seems ever more likely to turn down a more lucrative contract to fight Sheffield's Kell Brook in favour of WBO champion Terence Crawford.

Crawford v Khan is close to being inked, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN. "Everything looks good," Arum said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to make an announcement next week. It's not done until it's done, but I'm very optimistic."

It could be staged in Crawford’s native America on on April 20.

"New York or Las Vegas -- those are the two spots we are talking about. It's a big fight and Khan and Crawford have lot of people fly to their fights," Arum said. "They both have good fan bases, and that's what a place like Las Vegas looks for - customers to come in and fill the hotel rooms.”

Sheffield fans of Brook will hope he moves on quickly – former world champion Jessie Vargas has expressed a desire to fight him.

Meanwhile Brook’s former Ingle gym-mate Kid Galahad is awaiting confirmation he will fight Leeds’Josh Warrington, or not.

Warrington has been officially ordered to defend his featherweight against the Sheffield man, the IBF insisting that they must make a deal for their fight before February 6.

He will have to vacate the title if he chooses another opponent.