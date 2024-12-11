This Sheffield boxer can overcome defeat and injury

Keanen Wainwright will bounce back from two bruising losses - and a broken finger - to pursue a title challenge in 2025, according to his camp.

The Sheffield Boxing Centre lightweight has been through some testing fights in the last 12 months.

He won a 10-rounder in Malta last December against home fighter Haithem Laamouz but then came up short on points to Chigwell's Louis Horn and Leeds' Billy Pickles at Skate Central, Sheffield in April and July, consecutively.

His promoter Dennis Hobson feels he would benefit from a more positive attitude.

"I still believe Keanen can win a British title; I honestly do" said Hobson.

"I think we’ve just got to get him back on track and get his confidence back. He should already have been a Commonwealth champion because I thought he was on the end of a controversial decision when he fought Louis Horn in Sheffield.

"He wasn’t quite the same after that and seemed to have lost a bit of confidence when he fought Billy Pickles.

"So, I think Keanen beat Louis and if he’d have got the (judges') decision then it might have changed his demeanour because when you win a title you can become a better fighter overnight.

Glyn Rhodes and Keanen Wainwright Keanen Wainwright and Billy Pickles, right. Picture courtesy of Connor McMain

"I believe that would have happened with Keanen but it's been the opposite with him. He’s not become a lesser fighter but is not fulfilling his potential because of his confidence and that decision.

"That’s the only thing that’s missing with Keanen for me, he’s got to get himself focused in a positive manner.

"Hopefully we can help with that and get him back on track because he’s so good to watch.

"He’s full of talent and such a great kid and I want to try and manoeuvre his career into winning something meaningful.

"We’ll sit down and strategise for next year. We’ve got a show on February 22 in Sheffield, I’m hoping he’s going to be on that. I’ll talk to Glyn Rhodes (trainer) and we’ll reboot his career."

Rhodes says that Wainwright's last 30 rounds took its toll.

"He has had three ten rounders in a row which is quite a tough call.

"He won the one in Malta and then lost his last two, which could have gone either way. So it is not that he got beat by better fighters.

"We recently found out that he has fractured his finger so that is what has kept him out of the gym for the past few weeks."

Wainwright is ranked at number 17 in the UK. Rhodes insists his man should be put in the same category as Armthorpe's Josh Padley (ranked third) and Rossington's Maxi Hughes (fifth.)

"He is a very, very good fighter and a puncher...he is always in with a chance.

"Like most punchers, they always have hand trouble" said Rhodes."

But the trainer added: "Ask anybody who has ever sparred with him and they'll say how heavy handed he is."