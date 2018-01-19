There’s not many fights left in me, says returning Kell Brook

Kell Brook is facing a fight with Father Time and he wants to make sure he gets his best work in early.

Sheffield’s former world welterweight champion is planning on keeping particularly busy in 2018, starting with his return to the ring against Sergei Rabchenko.

Dominic Ingle (left), Kell Brook (centre) and Eddie Hearn (right) during the press conference at Sheffield Town Hall.

And he hopes the year may end with him standing across the ring from long-time rival Amir Khan, who is now under the same promotional banner.

As he chases a world title in the new weight class of super welterweight, Brook admits he does not have long left in the sport.

“I want to be as active as possible this year,” he said.

“There’s not many fights left in me so I want to keep active, keep the weight down, keep healthy and keep on it.

“It’s better to be around the weight than ballooning yourself up and coming back down.

“I’m looking forward to fighting at 154lbs, being healthy and hydrated and performing again in my city of Sheffield.”

Brook will make his return to the ring on March 3 at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena in what will be his first outing since losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jnr at Bramall Lane last May.

Belarusian opponent Rabchenko is a former sparring partner of Brook’s, having been trained in Manchester by Ricky Hatton.

The former European champion has won 29 of his 31 fights, ending 22 early. He beat Ryan Rhodes in the final bout of the Sheffield fighter’s career in 2012.

While Brook will be hopeful of facing fighters with great acclaim later in the year, he insists he is not taking Rabchenko lightly.

“He’s a very tough opponent.” Brook said.

“You would have paid a lot of money to watch us spar.

“He comes to fight. He’s tough.

“He’s got nothing to lose – it’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this is his golden ticket if he beats me. He’s coming to win.

“But I’ve got that bit between my teeth, I’m excited about the new division, I’m excited to be back, and I’m excited about 2018.”

This year could finally see the long-mooted clash between Brook and Khan taken. Former world super lightweight champion Khan signed with Matchroom Boxing earlier this month, significantly simplifying potential negotiations between the two fight camps.

And Brook certainly remains eager to face his long time rival.

He said: “Another character is with Matchroom now.

“I’ve got to keep my eye on Rabchenko but the guy [Khan] is here and hopefully we can make it happen for these people.”