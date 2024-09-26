The two Sheffield boxers aiming to prove they can steal the show on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Naphtali Nembhard says he and his Sheffield pal Shakiel Thompson are not just fine professional boxers.

They also share something not all their rivals have - a single-minded mentality allied to a lust for hard work.

Both boxers have solid full-time jobs, so they must pack in their training during unsocial hours.

But they love the challenge and aim to show their respective progress on a GBM show at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on Friday night.

Handsworth's Shak (12-0) is the headline fight, he's defending two middleweight belts against challenger River Wilson-Bent, from Coventry, at the top of the bill.

Further down the card Nap, a teacher, is seeking to take his winning record to four.

"Guys like me and Shak, we are different," says the Sharrow super middleweight.

"Our mentality - we work full time, we train full time, we have got a different mentality.

Nap Nembhard, waiting for his chance Pic Bob Westerdale

"We train in the morning before work, 5am, 6am, we go to work all day, we train after.

"People can say what they want about me but if I am doing that every day and I am still wanting to get better and better, you can't hate on that."

As for Thompson, the IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight champion, Nap added: "I have been saying this since he was an amateur, he is good enough to be a world champion, with the right fights at the right time he is going to be a world champion. He is a really good boxer."

Nap, a Wolseley Road boxing club athlete, had the potential disaster of his planned opponent pulling out on Monday, but a replacement has been found.

Shak Thompson poster

"I have seen him box on the circuit he is very strong but I am prepared for anything...I am ready."

After what he believes will be his final four-rounder, Nap wants to "push on."

He says he will do better in longer rounds, where he can show his skillset more efficiently.

Currently, he believes he has sparred with better boxers than the ones he has faced in serious combat.

Undercard stars including Ed Hardy Napthali Hembhard and Taz Nadeem, centre

"I know I'll be ready for titles, soon" he said, once he has come through his professional apprenticeship.

"I never want to get ahead of myself but I know where I can get to, I just need to keep my head down over the next few years and keep grafting and see where I get to."

Nap, 28, says he regards himself as: "a pugilist I like to box and move."

He is also planning to unleash some of the spiteful moves he is capable of soon.

That could lead to his first knockout, his previous wins have all gone the course.

Promoter Izzy Asif says his team could have sold out the Community Arena three times over for the bill.

That will be partly due to Koby McNamara (7 0) from Leeds and Amaar Akbar (6-0) Batley, who are big ticket-sellers.

"We could have sold five or six thousand tickets on this show. Every single ticket has gone."

Asif suggested a bill at Sheffield Arena may loom sometime in the future.

Trainer and TV pundit Dave Coldwell said there had been "needle" shown in an earlier, pre-fight media event and said that added extra spice to a great bill.

Those emotions were on view again in Wednesday's media event.

Wilson-Bent, who had lobbied for the fight to take place, said he was: "Coming to take the belts home. I am coming to mash him up.

"This is my time and Shakiel Thompson is going to take a step back after this fight.

"He has never had anybody who has hit him back.

"I am going to take you somewhere you have never been. I am going to beat his head in, a big win.!

Shak, who promises a clinical performance, saying he was levels above, replied: "We will see on Friday night. This will be the last time you will be on one of these stages.

"He is getting schooled...I am going to crack his skull."