The Sheffield boxing prospect who saves lives

Sheffield featherweight Nohmaan Hussain is attracting admiring glances across British boxing after seven consecutive wins, four by knockout.

The Sheffield City boxing gym athlete - who works in a cardio thoracic intensive care unit - notched a hugely impressive stoppage at the Magna Centre in his latest outing.

He is fast, confident, slick and powerful.

His manager Izzy Asif thinks he can become a big name in the sport.

Nohmaan Hussain - scrubs up well

We asked Nohmaan, 27, about his life, boxing, and his NHS career. How and why did you get into boxing and what is your background?

The first time I ever saw boxing was on TV watching the Athens Olympics in 2004.

It was a 17-year-old Amir Khan boxing in the quarter finals - and he absolutely blitzed his opponent.

He not only grabbed my attention but my whole family also, being from the same background, British-Pakistani, I felt I could really relate.

Nohmaan Hussain ring walk pic by Connor McMain

We all became massive fans. Then, a few days later, he was on the news for winning the silver medal.

I was only seven at the time, but it really caught my attention.

Later that year, a boxing club visited my school for a session, and I really enjoyed it.

It was Brendan Warburton and Tony Burke who took the sessions and who both coincidentally, later opened the boxing gym Sheffield City.

Brendan Warburton and Nohmaan Hussain

I grew up in Sharrow, a multicultural area with a mixture of friends and a big family. I always wanted to do them proud and set an example for the youngsters like those older than me did.

Tell us about your upbringing and amateur career.

I loved all sports, I played both football and cricket competitively at a good level.

But nothing drew attention like my boxing, after first competing at 11, I quickly learned I was good. So at 13 already having over 20 fights I decided to focus solely on this, and it took off.

Nohmann Hussain, top line, third from the right back in his early days

I won the schoolboy national championships at 13; the feeling was amazing and I never looked back.

Being the best in the country, having the Golden Gloves was a massive achievement for me.

I continued to excel, boxing at the same level junior and youth.

Training at the EIS with the England camp, sharing flats and growing up with the likes of Ben Whittaker, Dalton Smith and Daniel Dubois...we had a really good relationship but also some really funny memories to share.

I took some time out after suffering from constant injuries, it made me think I had to give myself an opportunity in life other then boxing.

So I studied at University in Sheffield and kept a foothold in boxing, helping out coaching and occasionally training.

Nohmaan Hussain with Brendan Ingle and Kid Galahad

I missed the feeling of competing and winning but it wasn’t until I watched the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that it ignited a fire in me.

I knew I had so much more to give. That’s where I made the decision to turn professional.

Your win over Banty Singh was dramatic. Was that your best performance?

I’d say it was, as he probably had the most dangerous record. He won 12 out of his 13 wins via KO.

So I knew I had to be careful and sensible with this opponent, as one mistake could be dangerous.

Tell me how much your coaching team, manager, promoter and gym mates have contributed to your unbeaten run.

My first coach was Tony Burke, an old-school Scouser who prided his training around focus and discipline.

This really set my foundations as an amateur boxer and also taught me so much as a human.

After retiring, Brendan Warburton took over the gym as head coach, similarly, I grew heaps.

As time passed, I started to reap the rewards with him beside me.

Both men are not only coaches for me but mentors. Izzy Asif, being my manager and promoter, was also trained by Brendan as an amateur so he was always someone who was around me.

So the second I decided to turn over it was a no-brainer as not only was he on my doorstep but also already had a good relationship with him.

In the ring, what are you strongest at, and what do you need to work on?

I’ve always prided myself on my speed, footwork, and defence, but as I’ve grown as a boxer, I’ve worked on improving all aspects of my game - my power, attack, and my punch selection.

So technically, I’d say I’m an all-rounder, and although I have my advantages, I’m comfortable boxing on my front foot at close range as well as on the back foot at long range.

I believe I’m still lacking experience in the ring. I think technically I’m up there with the top fighters.

What is your job in the NHS, and will it inhibit your training and progress?

I work at the cardiothoracic intensive care unit, where I deal with level three patients following major heart surgery.

It can be very challenging and stressful, but I feel both professions fall hand in hand as it gives me a break from training, but also the boxing helps me manage with stressful situations at work.

So far, I’ve managed all of my fights while working full time, but this can be very challenging. I’ve recently gone part-time and hopefully, as my career progresses, I’ll be financially able to go full-time with my boxing and out 100% into it.

Do you eventually want to be a full-time boxer?

That would be the dream. I don’t smoke, drink, or do drugs, so physically I think I’ve got a lot left to give.

Out of camps, I don’t blow up with my weight, so I believe I’ve got a lot of longevity left yet in the sport.

What is the plan for the next 18 months - and what are your aspirations?

I’d love to be able to win a title. I know I’m good enough to win one. I’ve shared the ring with some top fighters, so I know I have the ability.

I just have to trust my team, and hopefully, when the timing is right.

It’ll all fall into place. Stepping up to an eight-rounder - then I’ll be ready for 10-12 rounders.

You are ranked 16th in the super feather rankings. Who do you look up to in the list above you, and who would you love to fight? More broadly, who are your boxing heroes?

I’m actually a featherweight and could make super bantamweight. But I haven’t really had a look at the fighters ranked above me I know they’re all top fighters but I personally think I’m skilful enough to beat them all. I just need the ring experience.

I think other than Khan, when I was growing up, my all-time favourite has to be Naseem Hamed.

The way Naz spoke, the way he boxed and carried himself, but most importantly in the ring! He always backed it up. Personally, I’m not as brash and as confident as he was outside of the ring, and don’t think I ever will be.

But I still get goosebumps when I listen to him speak and when I watch him. Phenomenal fighter...one of a kind.

You wear 'Free Gaza' and 'Palestine' messages on your kit - how important is it for you to get a message across?

We’re living in very difficult times at the moment. A genocide is happening right before our eyes.

I think it’s that severe that everyone’s become numb to it, it’s become normalised for a lot of us.

We’re all trying our best to spread the message through protesting and social media, so it only makes sense I can use my platform to help spread the message also.

It’s not about race or religion, it’s about being a good human being.