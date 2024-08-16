The night that Bomber Graham got it wrong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Herol 'Bomber' Graham is regarded as a standard bearer of Sheffield boxing - the man whose sublime skills and power were adored by many who came after him.

In his 54-fight professional career the Ingle boxer knocked out no fewer than 28 opponents.

Like everyone else in the ring, he wasn't perfect though.

And one of his few slip-ups has been revealed as an entry in a list of the 20 most unforgettable one-punch knockouts.

Herol Graham

It was November 1990 and the defensively-astute Graham was fighting at the Torrequebrada Hotel & Casino, Benalmadena, Spain.

Eleven months after defending his British title at Wembley Arena, he was fighting Julian Jackson from the US Virgin Islands.

Bomber, who had a 43-2-0 record at the time had his heart set on beating the American and taking the vacant WBC World Middle belt back to South Yorkshire.

Sadly, Jackson had other ideas.

The Boxing Scene website regarded the shot that ended Graham's dream was "a KO of the ages.

"Graham, the slickest of operators, had left Jackson all but blind with his accurate raids and the fight was close to being stopped.

"Then Jackson unearthed the mother of all one-punch finishes to retain his WBC middleweight strap. Graham plummeting to the deck remains a harrowing sight."

Bomber went on to have eight further fights, but his chance to become a world champion was never to come to fruition.

In 1998, his career came to an end at the hands of another American, Charles Brewer who beat him to the IBF World Super Middle strap.

Thr three-time world title challenger is now 64 years old and is regarded as one of the best British boxers of the post-war era to have never won a world championship.

However he did beat champions Lindell Holmes, Ayub Kalule and Vinny Pazienza.

And his style went on to influence many others after his retirement.