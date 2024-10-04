Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After five fights in a professional career spanning a modest two years, Sheffield's Mason Dickinson says he has come a long way.

That's metaphorically and geographically true, as he is currently in Texas, USA, preparing for his sixth pro contest.

Previously, he has not fought further away from his Manor homeland than the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

But his spot on Dennis Hobson's Fightzone bill, not far from the Mexican border, could accelerate his career at a rate beyond his wildest dreams.

Dickinson takes on Mexican veteran Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez in a tournament that pits the UK against north Americans.

"The Transatlantic clash is without a doubt the most important fight of my career to date, carrying the most risk and almost definitely having the most eyes watching" he says.

"But when it all comes down to it, in my head, it’s just another fight."

Having said that, he accepts it also represents: "A stepping stone and a huge opportunity to make my presence known in the boxing world, and I believe that’s exactly what I’m going to do."

Mason Dickinson and team captain Spencer Oliver

Having had just a handful of previous contests might point to a lack of experience, but Mason isn't concerned.

"In terms of professional boxing I’m still new to this side of the sport...but knowing how high profile this opportunity is does nothing but motivate me.

"It’s given me reason to wake up in the cold (in Sheffield) and go running in the rain, and go straight to the gym after a long day at work.

"In terms of the fight being high profile, it doesn’t bother me at all as it’s an opportunity to bring more eyes on me, and as a young and upcoming professional boxer what more can you ask for? It’s exactly what you’d want in the sport.

Mason Dickinson

"Boxers around the world dream of the opportunity to fight in the USA and I couldn’t be more grateful to Dennis Hobson, Fightzone and Fight Academy for the opportunity and his confidence in me."

Mason is proud of his progression in the paid ranks.

"I feel I’ve come such a long way in a short space of time.

"I’ve had a couple more tests in my last few fights, with Jordan Grannum and Dale Arrowsmith both putting completely different styles in front of me.

"I’m very happy with how my development as a professional is going, as is my team, and we’ll keep nit-picking, watching my fights back and working on the small stuff and taking every chance coming at us.

"My team and myself both know that the world hasn’t seen the best of me yet, but we feel this fight will be the time when I shine and show exactly what I’ve been working on day in and day out in the gym."

Sheffield businessman Stephen Crump, Hobson's business partner, added the tournament: "Is a bold step forward for international boxing, and I’m proud that Fight Academy is leading the charge.

"This tournament is more than just a night of fights — it's about creating lasting rivalries and showcasing the immense talent on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I know both teams will bring their absolute best to claim that trophy. This is going to be a defining moment for everyone involved, and I can’t wait to see it unfold live."

Spencer Oliver (UK Team Captain) says the venue in Brownsville will be filled with 1,400 "hostile" fight fans.

"This is a massive moment for UK boxing. To lead our team into battle against the USA, with legends like Roy Jones Jr. in the opposite corner, is a huge honour.

"We’ve got some incredible talent on our side, and I’m confident that we’re taking that Transatlantic Clash Trophy back home."