The low-profile man guiding South Yorkshire’s title hopes

Best Super Middleweight and Middleweight Boxers in the country says Kevin Maree Shakiel Thompson and Callum Simpson

Few people in the South Yorkshire boxing scene would instantly recognise Kevin Maree's face.

Yet he is the man piloting the career of two of the county's best-known title hunters.

Kevin looks after the interests of Barnsley's European champion Callum Simpson, who is tipped to reach elite level.

And he also manages Sheffield's Shakiel Thompson, who was recently signed by promoter Frank Warren and could be heading towards domestic and international stardom.

The duo are two of the UK’s most promising young boxers.

Thompson is a 28-year-old middleweight from Handsworth. He boasts an undefeated record of 15–0 with 11 knockouts and is currently ranked No. 6 by the IBF and No. 11 by the WBO.

Simpson, a 29-year-old super middleweight from Barnsley town centre, holds an unblemished record of 18–0 with 13 knockouts.

He clinched the British and Commonwealth titles in August 2024 and added the European title in June 2025 after a dramatic comeback win over Ivan Zucco.

Kevin Maree Pic courtesy of Karen Priestley

Simpson is ranked No. 7 by the WBA, No. 5 by the IBF, and No. 10 by the WBO.

Both fighters are on trajectories toward world title opportunities.

Thompson's global rankings potentially position him for an eventual middleweight world title shot, while Simpson's domestic titles and international rankings similarly place him as a strong contender in the super middleweight division.

Their contrasting styles and weight classes offer intriguing possibilities for future matchups on the world stage.

Callum Simpson. Pic: Charley Atkins

And despite all of that, few people will recognise the man who helps their careers go in the right direction in an unpredictable and sometimes political environment of sport.

Maree touched on his position in an article with The Ring.

“I don't over-talk, I don't do many interviews. I’ve probably got the biggest stable in the country, but no one knows who I am by face, and that's because we do things for the right reasons, and that's where we get the success.

“When I sign these fighters, I meet with them before I sign them to see if they meet what I want to put my heart and soul into and if they’re who I want to go to bat for and that we can have a good team.”

Maree finds Shakiel's progress - he is likely to be on the bill at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on December 13 - to be particularly exciting.

“I don't over-promote and I don't talk nonsense - no one can accuse me of that - so when I say to somebody, 'This kid is world class, he’s very special' I'm always right and they always go on and do mega, mega things,” Maree told The Ring.

“I told everyone about Callum Simpson after only a couple of fights when I signed him, and I did the same with Shakiel Thompson.

“He's six feet three inches tall. A monster middleweight southpaw who not cannot only box but can knock you out with both hands. He's a phenomenon.”

By day, Thompson works for Sheffield construction experts Gripple.

It is one of the factors that endear his manager to him.

“He's incredibly responsible...Shak is a very simple character. He doesn't do anything extravagant. He doesn't go out partying. He lives for his family.

“Every single day on his Instagram, you’ll see he's out sprinting at six o’clock. Then he'll go to work, and he'll do his job, and then he'll go straight from his job to the gym and then he'll go home to his girls, and that's his life.

"He doesn't want any different. He's made this promise to his family that this sacrifice is going to be worth it and I don't think I really have spoken to anyone with such steely determination.

“My God, I wouldn't want to be the person who fights Shakiel Thompson after him being full time.”