The ‘fat kid’ who devoted ten years of his life to become a professional boxer

When Callum Beardow makes his professional debut in five weeks time, he'll doubtless reflect on the astonishing transformation that he undergone in the past decade.

As a 13 year Dronfield Henry Fanshawe schoolboy he was considerably overweight - and had to battle his own body over the next ten years to earn the chance in the sport of professional boxing.

"I took up boxing initially just started to lose some weight as I was always a fat kid and I've never looked back since" says the Gleadless light heavyweight.

"I remember jumping on the scales for the first time in the gym when I was 13, and I was 98kg. That’s about 15 and half stone."

Shifting the weight through gruelling work-outs and discipline he went on to win seven Yorkshire titles, a junior ABA title, English title as well as bronze and silver medals in the senior ABAs.

On February 15, he has his first paid fight against Sussex journeyman Callum Ide at Norton.

Beardow, a keen Sheffield United supporter, is excited at the prospect.

He says: "I am mostly a come-forward fighter but not by choice - it’s because I have to I am usually significantly shorter (5ft 9ins) than my opponents so you are always in for some entertainment. But when it comes to the day I box somebody of similar height I'll be able to show off some of my other skills.

"I've been struggling with an injury for the last four months now so I’m just looking forward to getting off the mark."

Beardow, a fan of Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol, says his longer-term aim will be to win a British title adding: "Once your there your only two or three fights away from a word title shot!"

His background team features Brendan Warburton, Danny Wilson, Tommy Munday, Alan Ruddock and nutritionist Lee Rickards.

"I have carried through the same team I have since started boxing, trust is a big thing for me" said the boxer, now managed by Dave Coldwell.