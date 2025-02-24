The extraordinary rise of GBM Sports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield's fledgling boxing promotional company GBM Sports now has 14 boxers signed to their stable - quite an achievement after starting from scratch just three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izzy Asif's team has 13 male and one female fighter under their banner.

It's hard to credit how quickly GBM has forced its way into the limelight, as they try to fulfill its mantra to make the sport more inclusive, innovative, and entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was less than three years ago - March 11, 2022 - when Izzy's small squad of inexperienced workers put on their first show.

Among the fighters that night at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, was one Junaid Bostan. His knockout of Frenchman Alexis Wernet launched a career which soon saw him snapped up by Matchroom.

Rotherham's Bostan challenged for the English super welterweight title recently and can boast a 10-0-1 sheet.

Joe Jenkins, from Sheffield, also made his pro start and now has a 5-0-0 record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, they have worked with a variety of boxers, trainers, media personalities and other promoters, to grow their reputation and brand.

Naphtali Nembard and team Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports

They took off quickly with nine shows over 11 months last year building a strong relationship with the DAZN broadcasters.

Asif told The Star: "It is hard to believe we have overtaken most promoters in the country within three years!"

Recently, GBM unveiled their 14th signing - and the name Fury guaranteed them headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't the recently retired Tyson, of course, it was his cousin Hughie.

Taz Nadeem and Ed Hardy GBM Sports boxers pic by Connor McMain

Hughie has had his health issues over the years but once contested the WBO World Heavyweight title with Joseph Parker losing on a majority decision.

He boxed on a GBM card at Park Community Arena, Sheffield last September, before signing an "exclusive long-term, multi-fight agreement with the UK’s fastest-growing professional boxing promotion" this month.

“I’ve enjoyed working with GBM" said Hughie, 29-3-0.

"I am excited to be signing this multi-fight deal. I’ve been constantly in the gym and I’m coming for all these so-called top heavyweights soon. They can’t avoid me much longer and I’m going to spoil their day in the sun. I'm going to be busy this year and whoever wants it can have it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakiel Thompson lands an unusual shot pic via Liam Ford LJF Photography

The first fight officially under GBM's stewardship will be on April 4 at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

“Every time we go to London we go big" says Asif.

"And it doesn’t get much bigger than one of the heavyweight division’s biggest prospects. This year is going to be a huge year for Hughie, you’re going to see him in big fights which power him very quickly into the world title contender picture."

The full list of GBM's signed fighters:

Shakiel Thompson, 27, middle, Sheffield.

Nohmaan Hussain, 27, super feather, Sheffield.

Izzy Asif

Naphtali Nembhard, 29, light heavy, Sheffield.

Taz Nadeem, 24, super middle, Rotherham.

Ed Hardy, 23, feather, Doncaster.

Frak Ali, 30, super feather, Sheffield.

Reece Mould, 30, welterweight, Doncaster.

Hughie Fury, aged 30, heavyweight, Manchester.

Shakan Pitters, 35, light heavy, Birmingham.

Kieran Molloy, 26, welter, Ireland.

Tysie Gallagher, 26, super bantam, Luton.

Tiernan Bradley, 27, super light, Sussex.

Danny Quartermaine, 27, super feather, Warwickshire.

Nyall Berry, 25, featherweight West Midlands.

Asif isn't saying which other boxers may fall under his promotional wing in the weeks and months ahead.

But more women boxers wouldn't hurt.

And Newark's Emma Dolan, British and Commonwealth super flyweight title holder, may become an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carl Greaves-trained fighter takes on Lauren Parker on a GBM night at York Hall on April 4, live on DAZN.

“I think this is such a brilliant platform for me,” Dolan told the Eastern Daily Press. “I really like Izzy and his setup. It would be a pleasure to fight for big titles with him in the future.”