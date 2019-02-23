The clock is ticking for Sheffield's Kell Brook

Have your say

The mists are yet to clear over Kell Brook's future.

There were suggestions earlier this month that he was in training camp - although word from Sheffield's former world champion or his promoters Matchroom has been non-existent.

That has been a common theme recently.

In January, however, ex two-division world champion Jessie Vargas disclosed that he was planning on facing Brook in America on April 6.

Now, though, Mike Coppinger, senior writer for the Ring magazine, has tweeted that Brook won't be Vargas's next opponent after all.

Vargas will be fighting on April 26, in Los Angeles, instead, he posted.

Brook turns 33 in May, has discussed and considered retirement before - but has always expressed an interest in taking big fights if they can be made.

As things stand, there seems no sign of that in the foreseeable future unless Matchroom are about to spring a surprise.