The changing face of Sheffield boxing

When veteran Sheffield boxing coach Brendan Warburton opened up his gym for a routine session, one thing suddenly dawned on him.

For the first time in a quarter of the century, there were more females than males waiting to get stuck in on the pads, bags and in the ring.

It is a testament to the growing popularity of women's sport and the general drive for female fitness. That, and the welcome visitors receive at Sheffield City gym, at South View Road, Nether Edge.

"We have never had as many females in the gym as we have now," says founder and head coach Brendan, who was awarded the MBE two years ago for his community work.

"I think in the New Year we will have around 10 girls on our list of competitive boxers.

"This week is the first time I can remember in nearly 25 years that when I opened up the gym for the junior session on Monday there were more girls waiting to start than boys!"

So what has caused this spike in boxing girl power?

"I put it down to there being more female role models in boxing now, which is so important," said Brendan.

"Also the gym is very welcoming and proactive in its support of female boxing. We have six girls competing over the next few days, three in the female Box Cup at the weekend and three boxing on our show next Wednesday.

"We have three female coaches at the gym who have competed and we run two female-only sessions which are always really busy.

"Times are changing!"

One of the females blossoming at Sheffield City is 14-year-old Chloe Dunn, from Upperthorpe, who studies at the UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Last Sunday, she won the National Association of Girls and Boys Clubs (NAGBC) national title in Bridlington, beating Brooke Matthews from Triple A Boxing Club in Lowestoft.

"She’s been boxing for three years and won the national junior title in March this year," says Brendan.

"She also won the Ed Bilbey Box Cup in May and a gold medal plus best female boxer of the tournament in Los Angeles this September."

The NAGBC trinket is the most significant as it’s a national title, with regional rounds then national pre-quarters, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the national final, he said.

"Chloe has had a great year and keeps on improving.

"She’s a class act who seems to take everything in her stride and not much fazes her. "She will be back out this weekend where she has entered England Boxing's Women’s Winter Box Cup in Leigh."

The future seems promising for Chloe, if she wants to continue the sport.

"She is a southpaw who can box on the front foot or the back foot and has a real drive and determination," said Brendan.

"Chloe wants to go all the way; she’s only just getting started but certainly has a bright future.

"Her achievements this year have made her a role model at the club for many more young girls.

"She volunteers with our two female-only sessions at the gym every week."

He added: "We’ve had a few girls in the past who Chloe has looked up in our gym.

"Earlier this year we had Gemma Richardson (Gainsborough) training with us, she’s just turned professional now and was a Commonwealth Games silver medallist amongst other honours.

"While she was at the gym she helped Chloe out in many ways."