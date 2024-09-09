The challenges facing Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron in Saudi - by a man who has seen it first hand

Amer Khan has handed Liam Cameron a few tips to prepare him for his fight-of-a-lifetime in Saudi Arabia.

Khan, the former Sheffield light heavyweight, who retired undefeated in 2007, is a keen observer of modern boxing and has been out to Saudi and seen for himself how different the environment is to the domestic game.

There will be plenty of challenges for Manor's 'Cannonball Kid' - but Khan believes Cameron can overcome the odds and triumph over high-profile Ben Whittaker, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh on October 12.

"I have been out there a couple of times and the hospitality is unbelievable," said Khan. "Out there you are treated well, very fair, and they feed you correctly.

"Some things are obvious yet still have to be borne in mind.

"Saudi Arabia is very hot, walking out of the hotel is like going into an oven.

"The biggest difference is the time zone, the earlier Liam gets there the better, and he can get used to the time difference, and try and get used to fighting in a fridge - the air conditioning is very efficient - even though it's an oven outside.

"Last time I was there it was about 1am when we were walking out to the ring.

Liam Cameron v Hussein Itaba, in March. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"Everything seems to happen late at night in Saudi, even the press conferences and public shadow boxing events, etc.

"But the facilities, like the Mike Tyson gym, are superb.

"It is a breathtaking experience and he will thoroughly enjoy it. I think it is going to lift him."

As for the fight, in which the Sheffielder is the underdog, the boxing public should be aware of the likelihood of a shock result.

Amer Khan and Tyson Fury

"Lim is not going to get star struck, he has been through senior ABA championships, was a Commonwealth champion, and while he has not achieved his full potential he has re-invigorated himself.

"He has got the ability to do it. He has come back from boxing a rough, tough Manchester hard man in Lyndon Arthur (June) and narrowly missed out on that result.

"They may have underestimated Liam and, after training with Chris Smedley all those years ago, he will be used to all the razzamatazz that Ben comes up with. Chris had an old school style and Liam won ABA title with him.

"Partly because of that, Liam won't be a stranger to someone trying tricks, if you are from Sheffield you know about every trick.

"Liam had five years out of the sport, but is somewhere else mentally now, he's been through what has been through, he's been to hell and back, bless him. "

As for Whittaker: "I really rate Ben; he was an Olympic silver medallist and to win that is not an easy task.

"He is an exceptional fighter.

"Ben has a Naseem Hamed, Sheffield style, he's unorthodox, he'll throw a backhand and walk away, but all of his tricks won't work on Liam.

"Liam is coming into this as a born-again fighter, he has got a second chance and is taking it.

"Ben's team may have massively underestimated Liam and stylistically I think it suits Liam."

Khan said he would be "rooting for Liam.

"Liam competes to win, he is a tough kid, he's been boxing for years, has bags of experience and has every chance of doing it."