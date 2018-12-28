Liam Cameron says he is heartbroken after taking the decision to quit boxing following a drugs test.

The Sheffield middleweight was suspended from boxing after giving a positive sample for benzoylecgonine, a compound linked with the abuse of cocaine.

The Manor Park man insisted he must have absorbed it into his blood stream by handling contaminated bank notes - but the UK Anti-Doping agency would not accept that as a valid reason.

Cameron posted on social media: "I tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a dose of a tenth of a recreational line.

"UKAD offered me 18 months to go guilty but I couldn'/t admit smething I haven't done so I was told I am banned for four years.

"So I will be retiring from boxing.

“Writing this is killing me, my dream I have worked for from eight years has been shattered."

Cameron thanked all his sponsors and fans for their backing over his professional career.

At least the fighter went out on a high - he was reigning Commonwealth middleweight champion, with a single defence under his belt.

The 'Cannonball' completes his journey with a Won 21 Lost five record, over an eight year career in the paid ranks which featured a title fight in Australia.

His partner Tanya says the family is "gutted" by the turn of events, which sees Cameron bow out at a peak age and in his prime.

Cameron, a former ABA champion, turned professional in October 2009, with great expectations attached to his fledgling career.

He suffered the odd set-back but his last stoppage displays against fellow Sheffielder Sam Sheedy and Nicky Jenman suggested the best was yet to come.