The best dressed boxer in town – Sheffield’s Levi Kinsiona prepares for high street shopping trip...and a win

Levi Kinsiona may have to buy a wardrobe with elastic sides as his boxing career continues to flourish.

The Sheffield super lightweight, who takes part in his fifth professional contest on March 8, always follows a routine of going shopping on the day of a fight.

"It is a ritual" explained the 22-year-old Steel City gym fighter, who will be taking on Ivan Godor at Barnsley Metrodome on a Stefy Bull show.

"I used to do it in the amateurs - I always have a chilled day with my brothers and go shopping. I get a pair of trainers and a tracksuit, always on the day of a fight. I like it, and I am only ever nervous for about five seconds the whole day - and that's when I am walking to the ring. It disappears the moment I get in."

Three-fight novice Kinsiona intends to be around the sport for years to come, so some wardrobe alterations may be necessary at the Heeley home he shares with fellow-boxer Sunny Edwards.

"Things are going well and after a short amateur career I am learning on the job as a pro" he said. "Godor has a lot of experience and will be part of the learning curve. I enjoy learning, I wouldn't be improving if I wasn't learning. I am hoping he will bring it on March 8 so I can show my boxing skills.

"We have been working on a lot of things in a long and effective eight-week camp, where we have been improving on stepping in, stepping out, mixing it up on the inside and on the back foot.

"I have a great team and coach around me - our gym is up there with any in Britain - and I believe in myself. I can go as far as I let myself go."

Kinsiona, who has eight brothers (including super middleweight Christian) and three sisters, will be on the undercard of a bill that includes Brampton's Josh Wale v Brad Foster (British super bantamweight title) and Rotherham super lightweight Lee Appleyard v Kieran McLaren (English title eliminator.)

Denaby's Terri Harper takes on Nina Bradley for the vacant WBC International female lightweight title.